Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 467,470 people (+1320 per day), 7285 tanks, 11985 artillery systems, 14007 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 467,470 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.04.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 467470 (+1320) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7285 (+6) units,
  • combat armoured vehicles ‒ 14007 (+16) units,
  • artillery systems  – 11985 (+37) units,
  • MLRS – 1051 (+1) units,
  • air defense systems ‒ 778 (+2) units,
  • aircraft – 348 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level  – 9528 (+21),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2124 (+0),
  • ships /boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 16109 (+44) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 1974 (+3)

Read more: During week, 6,620 occupiers were eliminated and 849 units of military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

