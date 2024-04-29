Telegram restores operation of Ukrainian bots that helped in fight against Russia

The Telegram messenger has restored the operation of official Ukrainian bots that helped in the fight against Russian aggression.

This was reported by the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security, Censor.NET reports.

"Official Ukrainian bots that helped in the fight against Russian aggression have resumed their work. We are talking about the bots of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Security Service, as well as the Ministry of Digital Transformation's 'eVorog' bot," the statement said.

They reminded us that the enemy can create pseudobots and lookalike bots to spread disinformation or collect your data. To prevent this, they advise using a chatbot checker tool: dovidka.info/botcheker.

As reported earlier, Telegram blocked the "Intelligence Bot" and a number of official bots that countered Russia's military aggression against Ukraine

Read more: It’s important to understand whether there is behind Telegram FSB can be discerned. Company’s ownership system remains unclear - Yurchyshyn