Telegram blocked "Intelligence Bot" and number of official bots that countered Russian military aggression against Ukraine - DIU

Telegram has blocked a number of bots that helped counter Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the telegram channel of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"Today, the management of the Telegram platform has unreasonably blocked a number of official bots that have been countering Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, including the 'Main Intelligence Bot'. This happened in contravention of the rules and public statements made by the Telegram management," the statement said.

The DIU reassures that despite the bot's blocking, users' personal data is safe.

"However, we warn you that the enemy is creating bots with similar names. Do not send any personal data to them. We are already restoring the bot's operation on other platforms," the intelligence service said.

