Ukraine takes part in NATO cyber defence exercise Locked Shields 2024 for first time

Ukraine took part in Locked Shields 2024 for the first time, which took place in Tallinn with the participation of more than 4,000 experts from over 40 countries.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the NATO Representation in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Locked Shields 2024 is the world's largest realistic cyber defence exercise, underscoring the global community's commitment to fighting cyber threats. Organised by NATO's Combined Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (NATO CCDCOE), this annual exercise goes beyond traditional cyber exercises, bringing together experts from a variety of disciplines to counter cyber threats," the statement said.

Lieutenant Colonel Urmet Thomp, NATO's CCDCOE exercise director, emphasised the spirit of cooperation that defines Locked Shields.

"This exercise demonstrates the power of international cooperation across borders, bringing together a community of diverse experts from the public, private and academic sectors. We are grateful for the dedication and expertise of our allies and all our partners, which are crucial to building a resilient global cyber defence," he said.

