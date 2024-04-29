If there is no telethon, there will be media chaos – Yermak’s advisor Leshchenko

Advisor to the head of the Office of President Serhii Leshchenko said that media chaos would arise without the United News telethon.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The telethon was created to be a source of verified information, not fakes. It is clear that one of the methods of Russia's struggle against Ukraine is to discredit sources that provide verified information, information without hype. As a matter of fact, part of Russia's information war against Ukraine is conducted by discrediting the marathon. It is understood that if there is no marathon, there will be media chaos, and in such conditions it is much easier to weaken society internally before Russian aggression. We need to be aware of this," he said.

In his opinion, when we hear "such misinformation from Ukrainian politicians, we must understand that they are fully in tune with Russian propaganda and are doing the same thing".

"This is a question for the special services: why do Ukrainian politicians repeat this misinformation? Are they part of Russian propaganda or useful idiots - people who are used by their opponents for their own purposes," Leshchenko added.

