EU needs ’Marshall Plan’ for Moldova and Ukraine - Sandu

Moldovan President Maia Saindu believes that the EU should develop a "Marshall Plan" for Moldova and Ukraine.

"Just as Western Europe was offered an economic lifeline in the form of the US Marshall Plan after World War II, Moldova and Ukraine need a clearly focused 21st century equivalent from the European Union," the Moldovan leader said.

She explained that the Marshall Plan was intended to show "a weary continent that capitalism and democracy are a better way forward than anything communism offered", and now a version of this plan should give "the same hope to those who aspire to EU membership".

"We also need to invest in saving lives, restoring peace and defending freedom at key moments in history," Sandu said.

