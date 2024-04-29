Zelenskyy on timeliness of NATO’s support: So far, I do not see any positive in this

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he did not see any positive impact from NATO’s timely support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The first point is the voted finances and partners at the bilateral level, positive decisions of their governments and the United States. This is the first point. The second point is the timely delivery of weapons. And the third is what exactly will reach Ukraine. I believe that the first point, which was very difficult, has been fulfilled, there is a package, there is financial support. This means that we can count on this money. The second point is timely support for our army. Today, I do not see any positive developments in this area," he said at a briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We need to speed up this process. And the third point is the most important. One thing is that when there is money, it is very important. And we thank our partners once again, but it is very important for us what we get for this money. And this 'what' is the most important thing," Zelenskyy added.

