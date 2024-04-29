We are working on supplying additional Patriot systems to Ukraine. There are first steps, but no strong specifics, - Zelenskyy

Work is underway on the possible transfer of additional Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Unian.

According to the head of state, Ukraine will definitely receive additional missiles to the existing Patriot air defence systems in the country sooner, and as for the supply of new Patriot systems, he stressed that relevant work is currently underway.

"Regarding additional packages and the number of missiles for Patriot: we expect positive results. I think we will receive these supplies. And thank God that after the convening of our Council (a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on 19 April - Ed.), we received answers that there will be no pauses in the process," Zelenskyy said.

"So far, there are no powerful specifics (regarding Ukraine's receipt of additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. - Ed.) that we expect from our partners. There are first steps," Zelenskyy said.

He also clarified that he had discussed this with Stoltenberg.

"Today we discussed with the Secretary General where we see (the presence of Patriot - Ed.). For our part, we are also working analytically. We understand what is available in which countries. We have relevant dialogues. We are working on additional Patriot systems," Zelenskyy said.

He added that as soon as additional Patriot air defence systems are delivered to Ukraine, "we will feel it".

"It is important to feel them not in words, but to feel them in the sky, in the real protection of the sky," Zelenskyy concluded.

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot systems, which are available from partners. In turn, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin noted that Ukraine needs integrated air and missile defence, not just Patriot.