Stoltenberg arrives in Kyiv and discusses €100 billion defence support fund for Ukraine with Zelenskyy

On 29 April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. During his meeting with Zelenskyy, they discussed the creation of a special €100 billion fund to support Ukrainian defence.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today we discussed Jens's initiative to create a special financial support fund for Ukrainian defence worth €100 billion for five years," Zelenskyy said.

According to the Head of State, the allies do have the opportunity to implement such an initiative.

Watch more: "Bulava" strike unit destroys ARV and occupiers’ "loaf" with FPV drones "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

Zelenskyy noted that the details of creating such a fund are very important for the Ukrainian side.

"It is important that this is not at the expense of bilateral volumes, which are marked by our agreements on security guarantees," the head of state added.

It should be noted that today, 29 April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that NATO is working on the possibility of transferring more air defence systems to Ukraine, not just Patriot. Also, according to him, NATO countries have enough air defence systems, some of which can be transferred to Ukraine.