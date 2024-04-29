"Bulava" strike unit destroys ARV and occupiers’ "loaf" with FPV drones "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

The operators of the Bulava UAV unit from the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade used Wild Hornets FPV drones to destroy a "loaf" and a Russian occupier’s armoured recovery vehicle (ARV).

According to Censor.NET, the attack was carried out by named drones Kyrylo-6 and Kyrylo-7.

Recently, the soldiers of the 148th SAB burned a KamAZ and destroyed a mortar position of the Russian occupiers with Wild Hornets drones.

