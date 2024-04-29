ENG
"Bulava" strike unit destroys ARV and occupiers’ "loaf" with FPV drones "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

The operators of the Bulava UAV unit from the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade used Wild Hornets FPV drones to destroy a "loaf" and a Russian occupier’s armoured recovery vehicle (ARV).

According to Censor.NET, the attack was carried out by named drones Kyrylo-6 and Kyrylo-7.

Do you want a drone named after you to destroy the occupiers? Or would you like to make such a gift to your loved ones? Write to [email protected] and we will fulfill your wish for a very reasonable price for such a pleasure.

Recently, the soldiers of the 148th SAB burned a KamAZ and destroyed a mortar position of the Russian occupiers with Wild Hornets drones.

Watch more: Grad MLRS destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers with help of Wild Hornets drone. VIDEO

