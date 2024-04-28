ENG
Soldiers of 148th SAB burned KamAZ and destroyed mortar position of Russian occupiers with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 148th Brigade’s Echo unit burned a KamAZ and destroyed a mortar position of the Russian occupiers with Wild Hornets drones.

The soldiers thank the Censor.NET and Butusov Plus communities for this opportunity.

