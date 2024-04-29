NATO-Ukraine Council meeting to be held on May 16

On May 16, the NATO Military Committee will meet in Brussels at the level of the Chiefs of Defense of the Alliance and Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The Chairman of the Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, will chair this meeting, which will be attended by the Chiefs of the General Staff of the Alliance and their counterparts from Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will join the Military Committee at the opening session to discuss key priorities and challenges for the Alliance.

As noted, during the first session, the Chiefs of Defence will meet in the format of the NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield and NATO and Allied support for Ukraine.

