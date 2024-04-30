Explosions were heard at night in occupied Simferopol and Dzhankoy

On the night of 30 April 2024, explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channels Astra and SHOT.

In particular, ASTRA reports on explosions in Simferopol.

"Explosions are heard in Simferopol, local residents write," the message says.

SHOT, in turn, reported loud explosions over Simferopol and Dzhankoy. It also reported on the operation of air defence systems.

"According to SHOT subscribers, the first explosions occurred at approximately 1:25 am, with more than ten powerful pops in total," SHOT administrators wrote.

It is worth noting that there is an occupation airfield in Dzhankoy, and one of the enemy's brigades is based there.

No further information about the explosions in Crimea is currently available.

As previously reported, on the night of 28 April, local residents reported a powerful explosion in Dzhankoy and the Dzhankoy district of the occupied Crimea. Censor.NET also reported that explosions were heard in Dzhankoy near the military airfield on the night of 17 April. Later, satellite images from Planet Labs for 19 April appeared, showing the consequences of the strikes on the airfield in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoy in Crimea. In particular, the damage can be seen near the ammunition and air defence systems.