Exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports have reached pre-war levels - Kyslytsia

As of 29 April, 1,300 vessels have used the Black Sea humanitarian corridor created by Ukraine and international partners after Russia’s withdrawal from the grain initiative

This was stated on Monday by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Serhiy Kyslytsia, speaking at the roundtable "Political dialogue - overcoming global food insecurity and the risk of hunger: strengthening collective impact", organised by the UN Economic and Social Council, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Kyslytsia emphasised that our agricultural products are delivered to 40 countries via an alternative sea corridor.

"This exceeds the export volume for the entire year of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," said the Permanent Representative. In total, he said, 25 million tonnes of Ukrainian farmers' products were exported from the ports of 'Pivdennyi', 'Odesa' and 'Chornomorsk'. He also explained that exports from these ports have reached pre-war levels.

"We are consistently working to increase the capacity of all corridors," Kyslytsia said.

Read more: Maritime humanitarian corridor: more than 1,000 ships left the ports of Ukraine, delivering almost 30 million tons of cargo - Brink

In addition, it was noted that about 400 million people in the world depend on Ukrainian food exports.

"Even in these challenging times, we are ready to uphold our role as a guarantor of global food security," the diplomat said. - "The Grain from Ukraine humanitarian programme is a worthy illustration of this."

Grain exports from Ukraine

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine exported 33.8 million tonnes of cargo via the new sea corridor in 7 months. This is more than was exported during the year of the grain initiative with Russia's participation. As of 10 March 2024, 1, 005 ships have been sent from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine via the humanitarian corridor.

As a reminder, on 17 July 2023, Russia withdrew from the "grain deal" because the Kremlin's conditions were not being met.

On 1 October 2023, three bulk carriers carrying agricultural products and iron ore left the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi, and 5 new vessels were heading to the ports to load the new humanitarian corridor.

In February 2024, a record 8 million tonnes of cargo was exported via the Ukrainian sea corridor, bringing the total export volume since the start of the grain corridor's operation to 28 million tonnes.