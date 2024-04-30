Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 468,720 people (+1250 per day), 7307 tanks, 12011 artillery systems, 14046 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 468,720 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.04.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 468720 (+1250) people,

tanks - 7307 (+22) units

armoured combat vehicles - 14046 (+39) units,

artillery systems - 12011 (+26) units,

MLRS - 1053 (+2) units,

air defence systems - 779 (+1) units

aircraft - 348 (+0) units

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 9,531 (+3),

cruise missiles - 2126 (+2),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 16142 (+33) units,

special equipment - 1977 (+3)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.