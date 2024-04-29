Occupiers complain about their provision - they drink half bottle of dirty water for 11 people. VIDEO

Russian soldiers are extracting drinking water from puddles. The occupiers themselves, who are currently stationed in the Kharkiv sector near the village of Terny, complained about their supply.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus telegram channel. The occupiers showed that they share half a bottle of dirty water between 11 Russians.

Earlier, a video was shared online showing the occupier replenishing water supplies in the Avdiivka sector and drawing it from a puddle into bottles with a mug.

Watch more: Captured occupier was robbed and sent to assault: "Commander is bastard, he took my card, there is more than 1 million left, he bought car for himself". VIDEO