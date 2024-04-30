Iceland approves long-term policy of support for Ukraine

The Icelandic Parliament adopts a resolution on assistance to Ukraine for 2024-2028.

This was reported by the Icelandic Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET informs with reference to the EP.

"Strong support for Ukraine is the most important security issue facing Iceland and Europe. The international legal system on which our security and standard of living are based is under threat from Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine," said Foreign Minister Thordis Gylfadottir.

According to her, this is why Reykjavik must contribute to the defence of Ukraine in a "decisive and concrete way".

"With this proposal and the corresponding commitment in the budget plan, a solid foundation is being laid for our targeted support for Ukraine," the minister said.

As noted, the long-term policy of support for Kyiv is aimed at supporting the independence, sovereignty, borders, security of the civilian population, humanitarian assistance and reconstruction in Ukraine.

Tordis Gylfadottir presented the programme to the government on 10 October last year. At the same time, Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson presented it to the parliament on 12 March 2024.

