Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine’s Ambassador to Kuwait Balanutsa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Balanutsa from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Kuwait.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding decree No. 251/2024 was published on the website of the head of state.

"To dismiss Oleksandr Balanutsa from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Kuwait," the document reads.

Balanutsa has been the ambassador since 2019.

What is known about Oleksandr Balanutsa

Balanutsa graduated from the Faculty of Foreign Languages of Kirovohrad Volodymyr Vynnychenko State Pedagogical University in 2002, and in 2009 he received a master's degree in international law.

In 2003-2006, he worked as a chief specialist, head of the department, and head of the international cooperation department at the Ministry of Finance and the State Committee for Financial Monitoring of Ukraine.

From 2016 to 2019, Mr. Balanutsa was the Consul-Counselor of the Consulate of Ukraine in Dubai.

Since March 21, 2019, he has been the Ambassador of Ukraine to Kuwait. On April 15, 2019, he presented his credentials to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.