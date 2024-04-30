Ukraine will join NATO only after victory - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is possible only after the victory.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this during a meeting with the NATO Secretary General and officers who are taking professional military education courses according to NATO standards.

"In my personal opinion, we will be in NATO only when we win. I do not believe that we will be accepted into NATO during the war. For some of the NATO members, it is a risk, for others, it is just skepticism," the President explained.

According to him, when it comes to Ukraine's membership in NATO, "no one will raise the issue of compatibility with the Alliance."

"The issue of NATO is - as the Secretary General correctly said - a matter of majority. And the majority is a political question. And for Ukraine to be politically accepted into the Alliance, it requires a victory.

One of the reasons why this war is going on is because we were not in the Alliance before. Many years ago, there was also a corresponding skepticism of some members, and Russia worked very hard with our current partners, they had a dialogue. It did everything it could to prevent Ukraine from joining not only NATO, but also the European Union, to prevent Ukraine from developing and to prevent it from being cut off from the influence of the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's place is rightfully in NATO and the Alliance will do everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes a NATO member.