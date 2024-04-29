Zelenskyy comments on Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Odesa: timely help from allies is needed. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian army’s attacks on Kharkiv and Odesa and called on allies to speed up aid supplies to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"We have just had reports on the situation in Odesa after a Russian missile strike and in Kharkiv after a strike by guided aerial bombs. Unfortunately, there are casualties in Odesa. My condolences to the families and friends. There are many wounded - all are being helped now. The local services and rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine responded immediately. It is important that all services, all our people, whose work affects the lives of Ukrainians, are as efficient and fast as possible. Efficiency in helping, timely and courageous enough to protect life is what helps us all in Ukraine to withstand," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the president said that he did not see any positive impact from NATO's timely support for Ukraine.

