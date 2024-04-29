Russians strike Kharkiv with GAB, one person injured - RMA (updated)

Russian military strikes Kharkiv with a guided guided air bomb, injuring one woman

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"The occupiers are striking at Kharkiv and the district," Syniehubov wrote.

He urged the city's residents to take shelter.

Later, the head of the RMA clarified that the Russians had hit the town with a GAB. He also said that one woman was injured in the shelling.

"Details are being established. Stay in shelters until the alarm is cancelled. Repeated launches are possible," Syniehubov said.

As reported by Censor.NET, on the night of 27 April, Russian troops attacked the territory of a medical facility in the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv using S-300 missiles.