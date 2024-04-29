Russian missile strike on Odesa kills 4 people and dog, 28 more wounded, including former Party of Regions member Kivalov - RMA (updated)

On 29 April, Russian forces launch a missile attack on Odesa. Local authorities report 2 dead and 8 wounded.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa. According to preliminary information, eight people were wounded as a result of the Russian attack," he wrote.

In addition, there is damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

Soon after, Kiper reported that two people and a dog were killed in the missile strike.

"Eight more people sustained injuries of varying severity, including a 12-year-old boy. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims," he wrote.

Later, the number of victims increased to 17.

According to the head of the RMA, at least two of them are in critical condition.

Later, Oleksii Honcharenko, a People`s Deputy from the "ES" party, said that ex-regionalist Serhii Kivalov was injured in the attack.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said the number of people killed in the attack had increased to three.

"A woman born in 1983 died in the hospital," he said.

In addition, the number of wounded increased to 20.

Later, Oleh Kiper reported that the number of dead increased to four and the number of wounded to twenty-eight.

"The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased to four. Three women and one man were killed. According to the updated information, 28 people were injured. Among them are two children (16 and 5 years old) and one pregnant woman. Four of the wounded are in serious condition, doctors are now fighting for their lives," the head of the RMA said.

As a reminder, on 24 April, Russian occupation forces attacked a storage facility for disabled vehicles in Odesa.