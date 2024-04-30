Polish government plans to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until September 30, 2025

On April 30, the Polish government adopted draft amendments to the law "On Assistance to Citizens of Ukraine." It provides for the linking of child benefits to compulsory schooling, as well as the extension of temporary protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war until September 30, 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to PAP.

The project provides, among other things, for the linking of the 800 Plus and Good Start benefits to compulsory schooling. According to the proposal, these payments will be provided to persons living with a child in the territory of the Republic of Poland if the child fulfills the preschool training obligation or the schooling obligation, respectively, unless the child has not reached the age when these obligations do not apply to him or her or have been postponed.

"In the law, we are amending the existing provisions, especially in the field of education. (...) Many people report cases where benefits are taken and immediate departure to Ukraine takes place. We are strengthening the system and making it more transparent. We will support Ukrainian citizens who were forced to flee the war and found refuge in Poland, but we also expect clear and understandable rules. All of this is in the law we have adopted today in the government," said Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Defense Wladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh.

The proposed amendment to the law "On Assistance to Citizens of Ukraine" extends temporary protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war. The draft stipulates that the residence of Ukrainian citizens who have received a PESEL UKR number will be legal until September 30, 2025.

The law, with the exception of certain provisions, will come into force on July 1, 2024.

As a reminder, in October 2023, EU member states agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine from 4 March 2024 to 4 March 2025. The number of refugees from Ukraine in Poland is approximately 950 thousand people