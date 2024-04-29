Stoltenberg: NATO allies have not fulfilled what they promised Ukraine in recent months

NATO countries have not fulfilled their promises to provide military assistance to Ukraine. However, the situation will change in the near future.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"I will be very honest with President Zelenskyy and the Verkhovna Rada that NATO allies have not delivered what we have promised in recent months. It took the United States six months to agree on the package, and European allies did not provide the ammunition we promised. But now I am confident that everything will change," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, the fact that Ukraine will receive weapons faster was influenced by the fact that the United States finally approved an aid package worth more than $60 billion. In particular, he recalled the statement of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who also announced assistance to Ukraine. In addition, Germany announced that it would provide Ukraine with another Patriot air defence system, and the Netherlands increased its assistance to Kyiv.

Stoltenberg said that he also expects other "new commitments" to be made. These will have a significant impact on the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"It is not too late for Ukraine to win. But that is why it is so important that NATO Allies now actually do what we have promised, and that we turn these commitments into real deliveries of weapons and ammunition, and I am now confident that this will happen," the Secretary General added.