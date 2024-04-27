Ukraine will receive more than 100 powerful generators from Japan, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of agreements reached by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko with the leadership of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Ukraine will receive more than 100 powerful generators.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

As noted, during a visit to Japan, the Ukrainian delegation headed by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko met with the leadership of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Minister thanked Japan and JICA for financial and technical assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector, including the gas turbines and transformers provided. He emphasized that the Japanese side is one of the leaders in providing assistance in this area.

The Minister of Energy informed the Japanese side about the state of the Ukrainian energy system after the recent Russian massive attacks and familiarized them with the needs of the energy sector.

"The key tasks are to increase generation capacity as quickly as possible before winter and replace damaged autotransformers to ensure the stability of electricity transmission. The fastest way to increase generation is to install gas turbine and gas piston units. It is also important to provide high-capacity mobile generator sets," Halushchenko said.

The Ministry of Energy reported that following the meeting, it was agreed to supply more than 100 large generators with a total capacity of more than 130 MW to Ukraine.

It is also noted that in February 2024, JICA and the Government of Ukraine signed an agreement to provide grant assistance in the amount of up to 15.8 million Japanese yen for the Emergency Recovery Program (Phase 3). The grant assistance agreements for the first and second phases of this program were signed in the spring of 2023 (22.44 million yen and 53.072 million yen, respectively).

"For the needs of our energy sector, Japan has already transferred autotransformers, gas turbines, protective structures, generators, large transformer substations and power equipment for the restoration of destroyed power facilities, automotive equipment, cables, welding machines, batteries, transformers of various types, poles, and complete transformer substations. In addition, Japan has provided equipment to eliminate the consequences of the flood caused by the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam," the ministry added.