Austin urges countries that have Patriot systems to hand them over to Ukraine

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin urged countries that have Patriot air defense systems to hand them over to Ukraine.

He said this at a hearing at the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on April 30, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

"There are countries that have Patriot, and what we are doing is continuing to negotiate with these countries. I have personally spoken with the leaders of several countries in the last two weeks, encouraging them to provide more systems," he said.

However, the Pentagon Chief did not specify with whom he spoke about helping Ukraine, but it is known that in Europe, in particular, Spain, Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden have Patriot batteries.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine was negotiating the transfer of four Patriot air defense systems.