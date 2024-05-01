33 attacks were repelled in Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors over last day. Total of 122 combat engagements over last day - General Staff

Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhove and Kherson sectors yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched 8 missile and 61 air strikes, fired 129 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Vodolahy and Yamne in Sumy region; Vesele, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Podoly in Kharkiv region; Serebryanske forestry, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Yampolivka, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Chasiv Yar, Novobakhmutivka, Prohres, Netailove, Zhelanne Pershe, Nevelske, Yevhenivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, Storozheve, Velyka Novosilka, Novyi Komar in Donetsk Oblast; Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Mykolaivka, Tyahynka, Yantarne in Kherson Oblast.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts subversive activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 6 attacks in the vicinity of Berestove, east of Kopanka in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, 21 attacks by the enemy were repelled in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Terniv in Donetsk region.

Read more: Enemy attempts to bypass Chasiv Yar and besiege city - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Semenivka, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 18 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region; Robotyne and south-west of Bilohiria, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, it launched two unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Also, at night, Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 2 enemy reconnaissance UAVs.

Missile troops struck 1 area of enemy concentration and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 115 combat engagements in frontline over last day, most attacks in Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors - General Staff