Enemy attempts to bypass Chasiv Yar and besiege city - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Currently, Russian troops continue to actively assault the positions of the Defence Forces near the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. The enemy is trying to besiege the city.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.ua.

"On the outskirts, there were attempts by the enemy to bypass Chasiv Yar near the villages of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka. The enemy aims to besiege city and outflank it around the perimeter. All the enemy's attempts and efforts are suppressed by our troops," stressed the spokesman.

He also noted that Russian troops are actively conducting mortar and artillery attacks on the city. Over the last day alone, 170 such attacks were recorded.

Read more: Estonia’s General Staff: Russia is unlikely to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region

The day before, the Khortytsia military unit reported that there were no Russian troops in Chasiv Yar, and the enemy continued to storm the town. Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 92nd Brigade's battalion of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces "AHILLES", said that the enemy was trying to encircle Chasiv Yar, but was not successful.