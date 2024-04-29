There are no Russian troops in Chasiv Yar, enemy continues to assault city – OSGT "Khortytsia"

The occupiers continue to assault the city of Chasiv Yar, but there are no Russian troops in the city now.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT), during a telethon.

Regarding the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region), Voloshyn said that although the situation has escalated, it remains under control. "Of course, the enemy is trying to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line. The enemy has concentrated its efforts in several areas, having created a significant advantage in forces and means. He is attacking in some areas, and even has tactical successes."

However, Voloshyn said, "There are currently no Russian troops in Chasiv Yar. On the outskirts, there were enemy attempts to outflank the city near the villages of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka. The enemy aims to besiege city and outflank it around the perimeter. But all the enemy's attempts are suppressed by our units," he said.

According to Voloshyn, 170 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded in this area over the last day. "The enemy continues to storm the town of Chasiv Yar," he added.

