Estonia’s General Staff: Russia is unlikely to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region

Russian troops continue active offensive actions near the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. However, the plans of the Russian military command to capture the city by 9 May are unrealistic

According to Censor.NET, citing ERR, this was stated by the Deputy Head of the Operations Department of the General Staff of the Estonian Defence Forces, Toomas Väli.

"They will definitely not take it by 9 May. Given that they have advanced ten kilometres from Avdiivka, perhaps five kilometres at a time, Chasiv Yar is unattainable at this rate of advance," Väli said.

He added that it is very difficult to take the entire Chasiv Yar because it is such a slow, systematic battle in urban conditions.

"And taking Avdiivka, or, say, Bakhmut, took several months. So it is unlikely," he stressed.

According to him, the direction of the main attack of Russian troops is still coming from Avdiivka and Bakhmut direction, with the aim of reaching the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The situation in Ocheretyne

Väli noted that one of the hottest spots on the frontline is currently the village of Ocheretyne near Bakhmut, where Russian troops managed to penetrate the Ukrainian defences. He noted that it was an unfortunate accident.

"In the Avdiivka direction, Ocheretyne was a very unfortunate accident, where Ukrainians were rotating their units," the Estonian General Staff representative said.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia expects to capture Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine by 9 May.