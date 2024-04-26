Estonia transferred two patrol boats to Ukraine. PHOTO

Two patrol boats handed over by Estonia to Ukraine will protect sea lanes in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Estonian Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

"Estonia has handed over two patrol boats to Ukraine in coordination with its ally Denmark," the ministry said.

The Estonian Ministry of Defence noted that in this way they are helping Ukraine to ensure the security of vital sea routes and protect its waters from Russian aggression.

