Occupiers attacks Nikopol district twice during day with heavy artillery and three times with kamikaze drones. PHOTOS

The Russians fired almost a dozen shells at the territory of Nikpol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district twice with heavy artillery. Almost a dozen and a half shells hit the area. The occupiers also used three kamikaze drones.



It was loud in the Marhanets and Pokrovsk rural communities. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged. A power line was damaged. No people were injured," the statement said.

