Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 469,840 people (+1120 per day), 7,312 tanks, 12,024 artillery systems, and 14,067 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 469,840 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.05.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 469 840 (+1120) people,

tanks - 7312 (+5) units,

combat armoured vehicles - 14 067 (+21) units,

artillery systems - 12 024 (+13) units,

MLRS - 1053 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 780 (+1) units,

aircraft - 348 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 9538 (+7),

cruise missiles - 2126 (+0),

ships /boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16175 (+33) units,

special equipment - 1980 (+3)

