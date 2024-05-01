Only provision on particularly serious crimes will be removed from draft law on exemption of corrupt officials from punishment in exchange for military service. Most of them will escape punishment - Shabunin

The Verkhovna Rada is set to vote in the second reading on draft law 11079-1 on the release of top corrupt officials from prison, allegedly in exchange for their military service.

The head of the Anti-Corruption Center Vitaliш Shabunin wrote about it on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Shabunin recalls that the Rada supported this bill in the first reading a few weeks ago, and then everyone swore that the dismissal of top corrupt officials was an accident and that they would be removed by the second reading.

"So, today the Ionushas Committee is going to make idiots out of Ukrainians once again. They will remove from the draft law only top corrupt officials convicted of particularly serious corruption crimes and will rain it down on our heads as a great victory.

The fact is that most of the top corrupt officials (whom MPs are so worried about) are not formally convicted of particularly serious crimes, but simply serious ones. And it is these bubbly people that MPs want to cover up," he writes.

Shabunin also elaborates on some corrupt officials who could be released from prison in this way. In particular, these are:

Roman Nasirov (Article 364, paragraph 2) Rotterdam+ (Article 364, paragraph 2),

Oleg Bakhmatyuk (part 4 of Article 369),

Konstantin Zhevago (part 4 of Article 369),

former MP Oleksandr Hranovskyi (part 2 of Article 364),

Vovk's brother from the DACK (part 4 of Article 190, part 3 of Article 369),

MCC Zhurilo and Pertsev (part 2 of Article 364),

deputy ministers Taras Vysotskyi and Oleksandr Hryban (part 2 of Article 364),

Judge Ilyeva (Article 364(2), Article 366(1)),

Judge Denisyuk (part 2 of Article 364),

the developer of Kopystyr (part 4 of Article 369) and others.

According to Shabunin, MPs can also avoid prison thanks to the law:

Serhii Labaziuk (part 4 of Article 369),

Andrii Odarchenko (part 4 of Article 369),

Serhii Shakhov (part 2 of Article 366-2),

Serhii Kuzminykh (part 2 of Article 369-2),

Lyudmyla Marchenko (part 2 of Article 369-2),

Natalia Korolevska (part 2 of Article 366-2).

"It's a good list, isn't it? By the way, it is not complete. Do you know how many corrupt officials this draft law will allow to be "mobilized"? We will leave this intrigue for a little later... MPs who have been chewing their teeth for half a year over the critically important draft law on mobilization are now trying to cover up top corrupt officials in a month. You wanted to see the priorities of the Rada - here they are. Let me repeat that we at the AntAC do not evaluate the entire draft law: mobilization of convicts is a political decision. But the top corrupt officials should be removed from the draft law for sure," he concludes.

