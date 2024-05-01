Five underground schools to be built in Zaporizhzhia and oblast - RMA

The underground schools will become an educational platform for children from several districts of the regional centre and settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the first 3 schools are planned to be built in Zaporizhzhia, and 2 more - in Zaporizhzhia district.

"The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved the first projects of the regional team. There are more projects ahead, and the total amount of subvention from the state is up to UAH 500 million," he said.

According to him, the first construction tenders will be announced this week. In total, 10 underground schools are planned to be built in Zaporizhzhia region.

