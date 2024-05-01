PO is preparing resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov, they plan to appoint Umierov in his place - Butusov

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov may be dismissed and the current Defence Minister Rustem Umerov appointed in his place.

This was reported by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov.

According to sources, the Presidential Office is preparing the resignation of Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"The current Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is to be appointed in his place. The reason for the resignation is the gradual cleansing by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, of all the leaders who have the right to visit Zelenskyy on their own, directly without Yermak's approval," the statement said.

According to Butusov, Yermak began active efforts to discredit Kubrakov after the conflict over the dismissal of Defence Minister Reznikov.

Also read: Land Forces: Commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kovalchuk and Litvinov were not dismissed, but transferred to higher ranks

"Kubrakov was a candidate for this post, but Yermak believes that controlling the defence minister and foreign minister is his exclusive sphere of influence, and only people he controls should be appointed. It has not yet been determined who the next candidate for the ministerial post might be, if indeed Kubrakov is ousted by Umerov. Some of the most media-friendly military officers are being considered for the ministerial post, with the main objective of creating a positive PR effect.

Along with the campaign to remove Kubrakov, Yermak is trying to discredit Deputy Prime Minister M. Fedorov and the Head of the SSU V. Maliuk in the eyes of the President," added the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET.

Read also on Censor.NET: Personnel changes in Shmyhal's government postponed to May - sources