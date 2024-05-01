Ukraine can integrate into EU even before end of war, - former EU Ambassador Mingarelli

Ukraine can gradually integrate into the European Union even before the fighting ends.

Former EU Ambassador to Kyiv Hugues Mingarelli said this in an interview with LB.ua, Censor.NET reports.

"This does not mean that the gradual integration of Ukraine during the war is impossible. It is possible. I believe that the most realistic scenario is a gradual accession. Just as it happened with the Baltic countries," Mingarelli said.

According to him, this approach implies that Ukrainian legislation is gradually adapted to the European one. In return, Ukraine will get access to the market and financing systems.

"The first stage of gradual integration is access to the common market and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area. This is a priority for Ukraine.

The same should happen with the energy system. The Ukrainian energy system joined the EU energy system back in March 2022. The same should happen at the level of the trans-European transportation network," Mingarelli said.

He added that there are many European mechanisms that Ukraine can join even before it becomes a full member of the EU.