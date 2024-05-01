"Army of drones" eliminated 163 occupiers, 183 strongholds, 68 guns, 29 armoured personnel carriers and 23 tanks in 2 weeks - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the period from 15 to 28 April, the strike companies operating as part of the "Army of Drones" eliminated 163 occupiers, 183 strongholds, 68 guns, 29 armoured personnel carriers and 23 tanks.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a telegram of Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

It is noted that over the past two weeks, drones have hit 105 Russian trucks, 183 strongholds and 68 guns.

"The importance of drones is obvious. We are working to bring more technology to the frontline," Fedorov added.

Also, as can be seen from the infographic, 9 self-propelled artillery systems, 12 ammunition / fuel depots and 4 air defence systems were destroyed.

It is noted that the report includes data from a company of the National Guard of Ukraine, a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service and 15 companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fedorov added that the units provided video evidence of each case of damage.