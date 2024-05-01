ENG
Russian infantrymen are hiding behind trees from strike drones in Kreminna direction. VIDEO

Operators of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine attack Russian infantry with drones in the Kreminna sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

