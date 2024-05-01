Landing around Stepove is littered with corpses of the occupiers: 82 bodies of Russian invaders in 400 meters. VIDEO

A video is circulating online showing what one of the landings around Stepove looks like today. The area is littered with the corpses of the occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

It was here that the fate of Avdiivka was decided until February 2024: if the village had been taken, the Russians would have reached Berdychiv and effectively cut off the main supply route to the city. Their offensive was stopped here.

"If you count, 82 bodies can be found on the 444-metre-long plot in these 7 minutes of video," they added.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 469,840 people (+1120 per day), 7,312 tanks, 12,024 artillery systems, and 14,067 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS