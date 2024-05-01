In Sumy region, special regime is tightened in 5-km zone from border with Russia

There are temporary restrictions within a 5-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

"In the period from April 22, 2024, until the end of the legal regime of martial law, to establish additional temporary restrictions of special regime in the territory of the Sumy region and to prohibit free entry (admission), stay, residence, movement of persons and work not related to the construction, arrangement and maintenance of engineering and fortification structures, fences, border signs, border clearings, communications, emergency and rescue operations, emergency medical care, response to offenses, their prevention, detection and investigation, and the conduct of authorized work on agricultural land within a five-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine outside settlements in the area of responsibility of the Siversk operational and tactical group," the order says.

The order also prohibits work not related to the performance of tasks during the preparation and conduct of hostilities and the protection of the state border, as well as in other cases specified in the Instruction on Temporary Restrictions within the Five-Kilometer Zone from the State Border of Ukraine in the Area of Responsibility of the Sumy Operational and Tactical Group, approved by a joint order of the Sumy Regional State Administration and the Sumy Operational and Tactical Group of August 11, 2023.

The procedure for approving work on agricultural land within a 5-km zone outside settlements in the area of responsibility of the Siversk OTG is approved.

At the same time, it is prohibited to sow tall crops, care for them and harvest them within 500 meters around the fortifications throughout Sumy region. Sowing of low-growing crops and harvesting of crops outside of certain elements of the fortifications is allowed with the consent of the authorized persons of the military units.