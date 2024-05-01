Umerov discusses joint ventures with Australian Defense Minister Marles
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles.
Umerov announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"We discussed cooperation in the defense industry, as well as the possibility of establishing joint ventures with the Australian defense industry," the Ukrainian Defense Minister said.
The minister also thanked Australia for a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $100 million.
Umerov emphasized that despite the considerable distance between our countries, Australian support remains unwavering.
"Together we will drive the enemy out of Ukrainian land," the Ukrainian minister added.
