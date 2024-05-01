Defense forces repelled 100 Russian attacks over past day. Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 33 Russian attacks in Avdiivka direction, - General Staff

The seven hundred and ninety-eighth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. During the day, 100 combat engagements were recorded.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 2 missiles and 41 air strikes, fired 42 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

Situation in the south

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It carried out air strikes near the settlements of Vodolahy, Yamne in the Sumy region; Vesele, Kharkiv, Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. More than 30 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region; Korenok, Volfine, Velyka Berizka, Yunakivka in the Sumy region.

Fighting in the east

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Berestove, Kopanky in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine attacks carried out by the enemy in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske and Serebrianske forestry in Luhansk region; Terny in the Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling affected more than 10 localities, including Makiivka and Nevske in the Luhansk region; Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Novyi, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched an air strike near Diliivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Razdolivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Arkhangelske, Progres, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Solovyove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also launched an air strike near the village of Zhelanne in the Donetsk region. About 20 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Arkhanhelske, Novopokrovske, and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 17 times. The enemy also conducted an air strike near the village of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region.

Combat actions in the South

In the Orikhivsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. He also carried out air strikes near the settlements of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Lobkove, Zaporizhzhia region. About 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Bilohirya, Robotyne, and Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, it carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Olhivka, Tiahynka, Veletynske in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements, including Mykolayivka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka in the Kherson region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 1 control point and 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Missile troops destroyed 1 UAV control center and 1 area of enemy personnel concentration.