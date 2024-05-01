Russians attacked Nikopol region with 10 kamikaze drones during day - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian military launches 10 kamikaze drones in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Russians attacked the Nikopol region with 10 kamikaze drones and 3 attacked the area with heavy artillery.

The Myrovka and Marhanets communities were shelled.

There were no injuries or deaths there. However, the shells damaged a private house and a power line," noted Lysak.

Shelling of Nikopol on 1 May

In addition, the head of the RMA supplemented the information about the shelling of the district centre, noting that not only a medical facility and houses were damaged, but also 2 infrastructure facilities. Also, a car that caught fire was destroyed by fire.

