Ruscists attack Leliukivka in Kharkiv region: Wounded woman dies in hospital

Russian occupiers shelled the village of Leliukivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, killing a woman.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

The Russians struck at about 12 o'clock.

As a result of the shelling, a 67-year-old woman who was wounded died in hospital.

To recap, today Russians struck at Zolochiv. 2 people were killed and 6 were wounded.

