DIU names number of "Zircon", "Oniks", "Kalibr" and X-69 missiles in Russia
The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported on Russia’s estimated stockpiles of Zircon, Oniks, Kalibr, and X-69 missiles, as well as the dynamics of their production.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ArmyInform.
As of the end of April 2024, the Russian Armed Forces are in service:
- 3M22 Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles - 40 units. The production rate of these missiles is up to 10 units per month.
- Cruise missiles 3M55/3M55M "Oniks"/"Oniks-M" - 400 units. The production rate is up to 10 units per month.
- 3M-14 "Kalibr" cruise missiles - 270 units. Production rate - 30-40 units per month.
- X-69 guided missiles - 45 units. Production rate - 1-3 units per month.
