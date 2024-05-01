ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12365 visitors online
News War
11 706 47

DIU names number of "Zircon", "Oniks", "Kalibr" and X-69 missiles in Russia

Пуск російської крилатої ракети Калібр

The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported on Russia’s estimated stockpiles of Zircon, Oniks, Kalibr, and X-69 missiles, as well as the dynamics of their production.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ArmyInform.

As of the end of April 2024, the Russian Armed Forces are in service:

  • 3M22 Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles - 40 units. The production rate of these missiles is up to 10 units per month.
  • Cruise missiles 3M55/3M55M "Oniks"/"Oniks-M" - 400 units. The production rate is up to 10 units per month.
  • 3M-14 "Kalibr" cruise missiles - 270 units. Production rate - 30-40 units per month.
  • X-69 guided missiles - 45 units. Production rate - 1-3 units per month.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy mortar together with ammunition. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8838) cruise missile (483) rocket (1567) ballistic missiles (198) Defense Intelligence (272)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 