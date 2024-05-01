DIU names number of "Zircon", "Oniks", "Kalibr" and X-69 missiles in Russia

The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported on Russia’s estimated stockpiles of Zircon, Oniks, Kalibr, and X-69 missiles, as well as the dynamics of their production.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ArmyInform.

As of the end of April 2024, the Russian Armed Forces are in service:

3M22 Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles - 40 units. The production rate of these missiles is up to 10 units per month.

Cruise missiles 3M55/3M55M "Oniks"/"Oniks-M" - 400 units. The production rate is up to 10 units per month.

3M-14 "Kalibr" cruise missiles - 270 units. Production rate - 30-40 units per month.

X-69 guided missiles - 45 units. Production rate - 1-3 units per month.

