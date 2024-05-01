President of Ukraine is responsible for defense of state and must fulfill his functions until end of war - Klytschko

The President of Ukraine should perform his functions until the end of the war.

This is how Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko commented on the issue of the legitimacy of the President of Ukraine and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy after May 20 this year, Censor.NET reports.

"There are a lot of manipulations on this issue now, but I consider them dangerous when the country is at war. Because the president, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, makes decisions, is responsible for governing the state and its protection and defense. Therefore, in my opinion, he should fulfill these functions until the end of the war. But I am not a lawyer. This is my opinion," Klytschko said.

The Kyiv mayor also expressed skepticism about the possibility of holding democratic elections during the war.

"During the war, how do you imagine holding democratic elections throughout Ukraine?" Klytschko emphasized.

