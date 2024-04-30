Four AFU brigades receive fpv drones, Starlink systems and pickup trucks from Kyiv community. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko handed over drones, Starlink communication systems and pick-up trucks to the soldiers of four brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were purchased at the expense of the capital’s community.

"I have returned from Donbas where I visited our defenders. As a charitable donation, he handed over 100 fpv drones and 2 Starlink to the soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade. The soldiers of the 24th Brigade received 50 fpv drones and 2 Starlink. The defenders of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade received 2 Starlink as a gift," Klytschko said on Facebook.

The mayor also noted that the 5th Brigade has recently received 150 Mavic drones of various types, 300 fpv drones and Starlink systems, which were purchased at the expense of the Kyiv community.

Klytschko also presented the soldiers of the 24th Brigade with awards from the capital - medals "Honour. Glory. State" medals.

Also, the mayor of Kyiv handed over 20 off-road vehicles to the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Air Assault Brigade, which were purchased at the expense of the capital's community. "Today we have handed over 20 vehicles to the soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Land Forces - brand new Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks. They will be sent to the front today. Since the beginning of this year, the city has allocated UAH 60 million from the budget for the 3rd Brigade. Half of these funds have already been used to purchase these pickups," said Klytschko.

The mayor stressed that Kyiv would continue to help Ukraine's defenders.

"Since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has already allocated almost UAH 6.5 billion from the budget for the needs of the military. And we will continue to increase our assistance!" said Klitschko.

Earlier, Klytschko handed over 500 fpv drones from the Kyiv community to the fighters of the Svoboda (Freedom) battalion of the 4th Rubizh National Guard Brigade.