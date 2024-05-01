Defense Forces liquidated about 27 thousand Russians and 4.5 thousand units of enemy equipment in April - Pavliuk. INFOGRAPHICS

In April 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 26960 occupiers and 4508 units of Russian weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.

According to the commander, in April 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 26960 personnel.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 4508 units of Russian weapons and military equipment:

326 tanks;

746 armored combat vehicles;

942 artillery systems;

30 MLRS;

36 air defense systems;

1423 units of vehicles;

154 units of special equipment.

In addition, our defenders shot down an aircraft, as well as 781 UAVs and 69 enemy missiles.

Read more: "Army of drones" eliminated 163 occupiers, 183 strongholds, 68 guns, 29 armoured personnel carriers and 23 tanks in 2 weeks - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS