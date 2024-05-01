Defense Forces liquidated about 27 thousand Russians and 4.5 thousand units of enemy equipment in April - Pavliuk. INFOGRAPHICS
In April 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 26960 occupiers and 4508 units of Russian weapons and military equipment.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.
According to the commander, in April 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 26960 personnel.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 4508 units of Russian weapons and military equipment:
- 326 tanks;
- 746 armored combat vehicles;
- 942 artillery systems;
- 30 MLRS;
- 36 air defense systems;
- 1423 units of vehicles;
- 154 units of special equipment.
In addition, our defenders shot down an aircraft, as well as 781 UAVs and 69 enemy missiles.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password