Number of women in AFU amounted to 66.9 thousand as of beginning of January 2024 - Ministry of Defense

As of January 2024, the total number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was 66.9 thousand, of whom 47.2 thousand were servicewomen.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, 6,500 women are in leadership positions, and about 4,000 are on the contact line.

Read more: Ministry of Defense will cooperate with one of largest satellite companies to limit shooting of territory of Ukraine